Michigan basketball is back in the national spotlight after star forward Yaxel Lendeborg made a bold declaration following the No. 1-seeded Wolverines’ 90–77 Sweet 16 win over the No. 4-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team on Friday night. The comment immediately gained traction as Michigan advanced to the Elite Eight, fueling comparisons with the iconic Fab Five era. This moment is significant because it reflects both the team’s confidence and the growing national attention surrounding its March Madness run. In a post shared by TNT Sports U.S. on X, formerly Twitter, Lendeborg suggested this year’s team could be the best in program history. The clip was posted late Friday night following an on-court interview.

“We might be the best Michigan team ever. We're gonna try to go for that.”