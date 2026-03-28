The LSU women's basketball team suffered a stinging loss on Friday to Duke, in the NCAA tournament. Following the game, LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey addressed rumors that she is thinking of retiring.

Mulkey made a joke as she addressed the speculation.

“Do I look that bad? I’m only 63. I’m healthy. My doctor says I’m good to go. I don’t know where that comes from. I have never told anyone that … I am not retiring … I am going to be in this game until LSU fires me or my health gives out,” Mulkey said, per ESPN.

LSU lost to Duke, 87-85. Duke is now in the Elite Eight in both men's and women's college basketball, during March Madness.

Duke hit a buzzer-beater to defeat the Tigers. It was tough for Mulkey and her team to stomach.

“I've been doing this a long time. Lost a national championship with seven-tenths to go. Been in those situations before,” Mulkey said, per the Associated Press. “Heartbreaking for your team and your players and fans. Been around a long time and seen endings like that. Been a part of those endings. Takes a while to get over it.”

Duke's Ashlon Jackson hit the game-winning shot. She was stunned after seeing the ball go in.

“I feel like I'm on cloud nine right now,” Jackson said postgame.

It was a first for Jackson.

“Never had a game-winner. Plenty of buzzer-beaters before,” Jackson said. “The way it went in, I felt like I was in a dream, and it was playing back over and over again before the ball went in.”

Duke advances to play UCLA in the Elite Eight.