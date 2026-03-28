Jon Scheyer had high remarks to share about Caleb Foster following the latter's performance in the Duke Blue Devils' win over the St. John's Red Storm in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Foster has been dealing with a right foot fracture since earlier this month. He has missed several games as Duke needed to dig deep into its depth to stand its ground throughout the tournament matchups. So far, they have been fortunate but got positive news that Foster was going to make his return to the rotation.

In 19 minutes of action off the bench, Foster didn't disappoint. He finished with a stat line of 11 points, three rebounds and two assists on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. Scheyer reflected on the performance after the game on the CBS broadcast, having immense praise for what Foster did in his return from injury.

“That's one of the most special performances I've ever seen… That's a leader right there,” Scheyer said. “He had no business playing tonight. There's no stats to measure how big this dude's heart is.”

"That's one of the most special performances I've ever seen… That's a leader right there." 🥹 Jon Scheyer's emotions are pouring out talking about Caleb Foster's fight to get back on the court tonight 🙌#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HTLZbmFy1B — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 28, 2026

How Jon Scheyer, Duke performed against St. John's

Caleb Foster's return to the rotation will prove to be fruitful for Jon Scheyer and Duke, competing for a national championship. After beating St. John's in the Sweet 16, they are one step closer to that goal.

Three players scored in double-digits for Duke in the win, including Foster. Isaiah Evans delivered a strong performance of 25 points and four rebounds on 10-of-15 shooting overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Cameron Boozer came next with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Cayden Boozer provided seven points and three assists.

Duke improved to a 35-2 overall record on the season, having gone 17-1 in its ACC matchups. They won the ACC Championship to automatically qualify for March Madness.

The Blue Devils will look forward to their journey in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They take on the winner between Michigan State and UConn on March 29.