Dodger Stadium on Friday was filled with memories, celebration, and a touch of nostalgia as the Los Angeles Dodgers honored their 2025 World Series champions.

Ahead of their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team held a pregame ceremony to distribute its finely crafted championship rings. Each ring, designed by Jostens, features 286 diamonds and 80 sapphires, including 32 diamonds for the word “WORLD,” 54 for “CHAMPIONS,” and 17 custom-cut sapphires embedded in the iconic LA logo representing the 17 games of the postseason. A glass enclosure inside each ring contains dirt from home plate of the Dodgers' Game 7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, alongside the playoff scores, player signatures, and the team's total attendance of 4,012,470.

Although the remaining members of the 2025 roster were individually called to the stage, Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw received a thunderous ovation despite not being initially announced. The left-hander, who retired after the 2025 season, returned to the mound for the first time since his final start last September. Kershaw threw the ceremonial first pitch to Freddie Freeman, the batter who ended his regular-season career, before being handed his third career World Series ring. The 38-year-old was joined on the field by his former teammates and embraced by the organization that he represented for 18 seasons.

Freshly retired Clayton Kershaw throws the opening pitch in the Dodgers' home opener. Kershaw also received his 2025 World Series ring 💍pic.twitter.com/VaxAFiAWp4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 28, 2026

Kershaw may be done playing, but he'll remain part of Los Angeles as a special assistant while taking on a new role as an NBC analyst.

On the field, the Dodgers carried their early success forward, following an 8-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday with a 5-4 victory on Friday. New offseason acquisitions Kyle Tucker drove in the go-ahead run, and closer Edwin Diaz picked up his first save with Los Angeles.

Now 2-0, the Dodgers have their sights set on becoming the first National League franchise to win three consecutive World Series titles.