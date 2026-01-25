Alabama basketball faced eligibility concerns involving Charles Bediako. Now the Crimson Tide and head coach Nate Oats welcomed back the star amid the controversial case involving him and the NCAA.

He hadn't played in a college basketball game since the 2023 season. Bediako ended that drought right here versus Tennessee.

Charles Bediako checks in for the Tide for the first time since 2023 pic.twitter.com/CdC77kMLcd — Alabama Outsider (@AlabamaOutsider) January 25, 2026

He ended up earning 10 minutes of action and reverted back to his scoring self — dropping eight early points. He got Alabama to lead 39-36 at halftime. But he rocked the rim inside Coleman Coliseum on this dunk:

But he's now part of sports history: Becoming the first player with collegiate experience to sign an NBA contract and still play college basketball.

How Alabama, Charles Bediako case changes today's college landscape

Bediako's case creates a brand new narrative not seen before.

Now college athletes who turn pro still can attempt to pivot back to the college game — as Bediako has shown.

He's suiting up in a far different CBB era too; one now seeing teams pull out their own big money contracts and turning to collegiate veterans to build their roster.

Bediako even hired an agent during his 2023 pre-draft process, during a time he remained eligible at Alabama. He conducted private workouts in front of the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors among others.

But Bediako's return came via a temporary order from a county judge in Tuscaloosa. Oats let it be known after that his returning player is suiting up and playing against the Volunteers.

Oats presented this argument: Bediako returned to Alabama to pursue his degree. The past Final Four head coach denies too that he's not diluting opportunities from high school recruiting.

“Charles shouldn’t be punished for choosing to go the academic route out of high school, rather than the professional route like the international players did,” Oats told reporters once Bediako got cleared.

Still, Bediako just changed CBB eligibility cases forever for past NBA Draft prospects who didn't find what they were looking for in the pros.