Head coach Nate Oats provided an injury update on Alabama Crimson Tide star Grant Nelson ahead of their first-round matchup against the Robert Morris Colonials.

Oats revealed on his Hey Coach radio show on Monday that Nelson will carry a questionable status going into the NCAA Tournament for the Crimson Tide, per team reporter Nick Kelly.

“We need to get him healthy. Not sure he will be ready by Friday. We’re hoping at a minimum he’ll be ready by Sunday with the possibility of maybe Friday. Thought he played really well. We dodged one. It wasn’t anything too serious with his knee but for sure will be questionable for that first game Friday,” Oats said.

Nelson has been dealing with a left knee injury since the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. He has since visited a knee specialist on Monday, Kelly reported.

What lies ahead for Nate Oats, Alabama

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide have high expectations going into the NCAA Tournament, continuing where they left off last year.

The 2024 edition saw the Crimson Tide made a historic run to the Final Four, their first-ever appearance at that stage of the tournament. Despite the season-ending loss to eventual champs UConn, the team continued their momentum in the 2024-25 campaign, remaining one of the best performing squads in the country.

This helped them earn the 2-seed in the East Region of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They go into it with a 25-8 overall record, going 13-5 in SEC Play. Alabama averages 91.1 points on 48.3% shooting from the field and 35% from beyond the arc. As a result, they take down opponents by a margin of 9.7 points per game.

The Crimson Tide will begin their journey in the first round. They face the 15-seed Robert Morris Colonials on March 21 at 12:40 p.m. ET.