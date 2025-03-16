Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is preparing his Crimson Tide for March Madness. Oats may be without one of his star players for awhile, though. Alabama's Grant Nelson is seeing a knee specialist on Monday about his injury, per basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

Nelson got hurt in the SEC conference tournament. During the team's loss to Florida, Nelson sustained a pretty tough blow that knocked him out of the game.

At the time, Oats seemed optimistic.

“He had that knee injury,” Oats said after the Florida game, per 247 Sports. “I'm not exactly sure what it is. I don't think it's anything like an ACL or anything like that. He got evaluated by the team doctor at halftime and they let us know early in the second half that he wouldn't be able to go.

“Hopefully we get him back for the first round of the NCAA tournament.”

That may not be the case. Nelson's visit to the specialist is going to reveal more about his status moving forward, per Rothstein. The Crimson Tide big man was averaging more than 11 points and 7 rebounds a game this year.

Alabama basketball would love to have Grant Nelson for March Madness

Alabama lost to Florida badly in the SEC tournament semi-finals, 104-82. The team is hoping to quickly put the game behind them, as they get ready for March Madness.

Without Nelson, Alabama basketball is clearly not as strong a team. The Crimson Tide big man is the second leading scorer, as well as the leading rebounder for the club.

If Nelson can't play in March Madness, Alabama will need even more production from leading scorer Mark Sears. Sears is pouring in more than 18 points a game for the club.

Alabama finds out its NCAA tournament seeding Sunday night during the Selection Sunday bracket reveal. The Crimson Tide are predicted to possibly be a no. 1 seed, although Florida had something to say about that Saturday.