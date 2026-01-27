With just over a month to go in the regular season, Arizona basketball has established itself as the best team in college basketball. The top-ranked Wildcats were asked to prove it once again on Monday night on the road against No. 13 BYU, and they did just that in a very impressive 86-83 win.

Arizona controlled much of the game from the start, racing out to a big early lead. However, the Cougars nearly came all the way back in the final minutes and found themselves with the basketball down by just one point as the clock ticked inside of 10 seconds. BYU point guard Robert Wright wiggled his way into the paint and had a look at a game-winning shot, but Arizona guard Brayden Burries had other ideas.

BRAYDEN BURRIES BLOCKS THE POTENTIAL BYU GAME-WINNER 😳 ARIZONA ESCAPES UNDEFEATED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/y9CJev1oej — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 27, 2026

Burries collected the rebound and drilled a pair of free throws to salt away the victory for Arizona as the Wildcats improved to 21-0 on the season.

This story will be updated.