Right now, No.1 Arizona is just rolling along with an undefeated record of 19-0. Toward the end of January, the season begins to embark at a critical juncture, and seemingly nobody can stop the Wildcats.

CBS Sports analyst Chris Walker openly declared Arizona the nation's best team on Saturday, per CBS Sports College Basketball.

“They [Arizona] are definitely the best team in the country,” Walker said.

On Saturday, the Wildcats will square off against the 13-6 West Virginia Mountaineers at home. Then, on Monday, they will play No. 13 BYU before. On January 31, they will play in-state rival Arizona State.

Recently, the Wilcats almost got upset by the Sun Devils but pulled off an 89-82 win. Altogether, the Wildcats' success has been defined by the exploits of a highly touted freshman class. Guard Koa Peat is the leading scorer with 14.6 points per game. Plus, followed up by fellow freshman Braydon Burries, who's at 14.2 points per game and has a leading 29 three-pointers.

Senior forward Tobe Awaka leads with 182 rebounds, averaging 9.6 per game. Senior Jaden Bradley tops the team with 86 assists. Essentially, the Wildcats have a great mix of youth and experience.

Also, head coach Tommy Lloyd is in his fifth season and has collected more than 130 wins. In 2022, he earned AP Coach of the Year honors.

Plus, it is worth noting that Arizona last won the National Championship in 1997. That year, they went 24-9 and defeated Kentucky 84-79 in the title game. At the time, they were coached by Lute Olsen and led by Miles Simon and Michael Dickerson.