Jaden Bradley received praise from head coach Tommy Lloyd for his performances in the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats' 71-67 win over the No. 3 UConn Huskies on Wednesday night.

In 35 minutes of action, Bradley delivered a strong display for the Wildcats. He finished with a stat line of 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.

Lloyd reflected on Bradley's performance after the game, via reporter Vince Wolfram. He described the guard's showing as “selfless” while mentioning he has “big enough kahunas” to make big plays in the clutch.

“When you have a point guard who is selfless and also a baller, and who has big enough kahunas to take and make those shots at the end of a game, it’s pretty special,” Lloyd said.

How Jaden Bradley, Arizona played against UConn

Jaden Bradley's clutch moments helped Tommy Lloyd and Arizona get a huge ranked win over UConn, elevating their status as a national contender.

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. Arizona led 35-33 at halftime as UConn fought back to take momentum. However, Bradley responded by making a clutch layup with 16 seconds to go in the contest. The Huskies were unable to take the lead, seeing the Wildcats secure the road win.

Free throws, rebounding and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Wildcats prevailed in all three categories by making 19 free throws, grabbing 43 rebounds and scoring 42 points inside the point. It wasn't the same for the Huskies as they only converted nine shots at the line, obtained 23 rebounds and produced just 24 points inside the paint.

Two players scored in double-digits for Arizona, including Bradley. Koa Peat had a strong showing with 16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. He shot 7-of-14 overall and 2-of-4 from the charity stripe. Motiejus Krivas came next with nine points and 14 rebounds, while Ivan Kharchenkov provided eight points and two rebounds.

The No. 4 Wildcats will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Denver Pioneers on Nov. 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET.