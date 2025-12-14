Continuity is hard to find in college football. If it's not players declaring for the NFL draft, they are bolting for the transfer portal. 2025 Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is a recent example of a transfer reaching new heights. In fact, the last four Heisman winners are transfers. Yet, for a team like the Maryland Terps, they are trying to build up their program as one to be feared in the ACC. While a 4-8 record is not something to hang their hat on, Maryland believes retaining talent is as important as acquiring. Earlier this season, they flipped Ohio State commit defensive line Cameron Brickle. Now, they get to keep their record-breaking freshman quarterback in 2026.

On Saturday, Maryland announced that starting quarterback Malik Washington has agreed to a deal to return in 2026, according to NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach.

Article Continues Below

“Representing this team, this area, means so much to me and my family,” Washington said in the team's press release. “This is home, and we're going to continue keeping the best athletes from this area with the Terps. I believe in everyone in our facility, and I know we're building something that our fans will be excited about for years to come.”

Washington, a freshman All-American candidate, stood out in his freshman season with the Terps. In 12 games, he dropped back an ACC-leading 473 times to the tune of a 57.7% completion rate and totaled a school record 2,963 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Washington also flashed dynamism on the ground, rushing for 303 yards and four touchdowns in 56 attempts.