A new generation is beginning to leave its mark on USA Basketball, and this weekend’s senior national team camp at Duke University offered a glimpse into that transition. With young WNBA stars like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese earning their first invitations to the senior team, the camp represents a major milestone for players who have battled each other since their college days and now find themselves wearing the same jersey.

When Bueckers was asked specifically about the strong presence of the class of 2020 at the camp and what defines that group. She responded by embracing both the competitive edge and shared identity that has followed them through their careers in a video message shared by WNBA on X, formerly Twitter.

“I mean, you guys know about the nickname. We coined ourselves young and turnt class, but really we're just, we play with the chip on our shoulder,” said Bueckers. “I feel like we have that edge to us. We're really competitive, highly competitive, and we all just want to win and represent ourselves, our teams, our communities, in the right way, our country, the right way. So whatever that looks like, think the class of 2020, in my opinion, I'm biased, but it's one of the best classes. So I think we all respect each that we all want each other to do well and we all kind of ride in this environment.”

How time flies 🥹 The “Young N Turnt” Class has been showin’ out at the #USABWNT Camp! pic.twitter.com/gPbHUI05fO — WNBA (@WNBA) December 13, 2025

The “young and turnt” nickname speaks to the energy and confidence the group brings, but also to the accountability they feel representing USA Basketball.

The opportunity comes within the context of one of the most dominant programs in sports. The U.S. women’s senior national team has won eight straight Olympic gold medals since 1996, a streak that began before many of the current camp invitees were born. Ten of the 18 players in attendance are making their senior team debut, underscoring the shift toward a younger core.

Coming off a national championship at UConn and a WNBA Rookie of the Year season, Bueckers enters camp eager to absorb as much as possible. With Los Angeles 2028 looming, this weekend may be just the first step for the young and turnt corps to carry USA Basketball’s legacy forward.