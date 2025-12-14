The Boston Red Sox went to the Winter Meetings with their fans hoping that they could get Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies or Pete Alonso of the Mets. The team was looking for a power bat in the middle of the lineup, but they failed to sign either one. Schwarber stayed with the Phillies while Alonso surprised the MLB world when he signed with the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox did not make a big move, but there is hope they will retain 3rd baseman Alex Bregman and he will sign a new deal to stay at Fenway Park.

In addition to keeping that mainstay in the lineup, the Red Sox may be involved in making a significant trade that could bring two-time World Series Most Valuable Player Corey Seager to Boston. If the Red Sox acquire the 31-year-old Seager, the corresponding move would likely include sending Trevor Story to the Rangers.

Story has been with the Red Sox since the 2022 season, but last season was his only season in Boston that was not impacted by injury.

He was one of the keys to the Red Sox making an appearance in the American League playoffs for the first times since the 2021 season. Story was in the lineup for the Red Sox for 157 games, and that was 88 more than he had appeared in 2023 and 2024 combined.

Story slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 home runs and 96 runs batted in. Additionally, Story did a fantastic job on the base paths, stealing 31 bases while he was thrown out just once.

Seager has proven to be an outstanding big-game performer

It would be something of a gamble for the Red Sox to trade Story coming off an impactful season, but if Vice President/General Manager Craig Breslow or manager Alex Cora have any doubts about his ability to stay healthy for a full season, it would make sense to consider a trade.

If the Red Sox were to trade Story for Seager, they would be giving up a right-handed power bat for a left-handed hitter who can hit the ball to all fields and drive in the biggest runs in the most important games.

Seager has played 11 seasons in the major leagues, including seven with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the last four with the Texas Rangers. He won the World Series MVP with the Dodgers in 2020 and then earned that same award when the Rangers won the World Series in 2023.

Seager is a five-time All-Star and he hit 30 home runs or more in three consecutive seasons from 2022 through 2024. He had a sensational season in 2023 when he slashed .327/.390/.623 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI.

Injuries held him to 102 games last season, but he played a career high 157 games in 2016 and he nearly matched that in 2022 when he played in 151 games.

Trading one shortstop for another would seem to make the most sense, but the Red Sox could also make an alternate move that could result in Seager coming to the Red Sox.

Jarren Duran could be involved in a trade to Rangers

The Red Sox appear to have a glut of quality outfielders. Roman Anthony was a phenom in his first season before an injury sidelined him in early September.

After the Red Sox brought him up from Triple-A Worcester, Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with 8 home runs and 32 RBI in 71 games and 257 at bats. He should be a mainstay in the middle of the lineup for years to come.

The Red Sox also have a pair of Gold Glove winners in the outfield in Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. That means that Jarren Duran could be reduced to the role of 4th outfielder.

Duran was the MVP of the 2024 All-Star Game and he could be involved in a trade for Seager. Duran had a brilliant season in 2024 when he led the American League in doubles and triples with 48 and 14, respectively. He also hit 21 home runs and drove in 75 runs. Duran had another solid season last year with 41 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs and a career-best 84 RBI. He has stolen 82 bases in the last 3 seasons and is one of the fastest runners in either league.

If the Red Sox had both Story and Seager, one of those two could play 2nd base, a position that Cora's team has been struggling to fill for multiple seasons.