The Illinois basketball program has been one of the best in the country this season and is set to be a team to watch in the NCAA Tournament. They have a lot of talent this season, highlighted by Keaton Wagler, but the defense has been an issue, which is one reason they might fall before the NCAA Tournament starts. That was on display against UCLA and in a rough game against Michigan. However, they are sitting steady for now.

According to ESPN's bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, the last-second loss to UCLA and the abysmal performance against Michigan did not affect their standing on the bracket line for the NCAA Tournament. After those two losses, Illinois is still a two-seed and has not moved.

The Fighting Illini are in the toughest stretch of their season, and it has shown, as they have lost four of their last six games. With games coming up against Oregon and Maryland as the lone matchups left on Illinois’ regular-season slate, it’s safe to say a two seed is now the Illini’s to lose.

Based on Lunardi's latest projections, Illinois would face 15th-seeded East Tennessee State, which doesn’t have the physical tools to compete. In the second round, the Illini would then face the winner of SMU and Saint Mary’s. Next up, theoretically, would be the winner of third-seeded Kansas and sixth-seeded Kentucky. Finally, if top seeds hold, they would play Arizona for a chance to make the Final Four.

Illinois has scoring and size to compete with almost everyone in the country. However, the biggest issue that has plagued Illinois recently is its way too many defensive lapses. Since Feb. 1, Illinois’ defense ranks No. 57 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to Bart Torvik. Against UCLA, they posted their second-worst defensive efficiency this season, while Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Michigan rank closely behind.

To make a run in the tournament, they need to be tougher. Those defensive issues will be a massive killer for Illinois in a one-game setting in the NCAA Tournament, and that is why their size needs to be a huge difference.