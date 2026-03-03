The Iowa State basketball team got beat soundly by Arizona on Monday night. Arizona defeated the Cyclones, 73-57. Following the game, Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger tipped his cap to the Wildcats.

“That is as good of a team as we've played against in the time I've been the head coach at Iowa State,” Otzelberger said, per the Arizona Daily Star.

The Cyclones shot just 29 percent from the floor on Monday night. Iowa State, which has struggled at the free throw line this year, made 92 percent of their free throws.

“So, really, it's not a hang your head type of loss because of how hard we fought. And it's a ‘Let's get back to work and let's solve this offensively so we can feel a lot better about what we're doing,'” Otzelberger said, per 247 Sports.

Iowa State has now lost back-to-back games, after Monday's contest. The Cyclones are now 24-6 on the season. The club is now 11-6 in the Big 12 standings.

Iowa State hopes to head into the Big 12 tournament with a win

Article Continues Below

Iowa State had never lost a game at home this season before they finally bowed to Texas Tech on February 28. While the Cyclones hoped to bounce back with a win on Monday, it didn't work out.

The Cyclones have just one regular season game left on the schedule. Iowa State will close their regular season with a game against Arizona State. While Iowa State can't win the Big 12 regular season title, the team has a chance to head into the conference tournament with some momentum.

“No, it really is (going to be a great day in Hilton Coliseum). We're looking forward to a great crowd. We're looking forward to getting back at Hilton. And, last time out at Hilton wasn't our best. And we really want to play so well for our fans. Honor those guys that are seniors and everything they've done for our program. And put absolutely our best foot forward. Play great on Saturday,” Otzelberger added.

Iowa State faces Arizona State on Saturday. This season, Arizona State has a 15-14 record.