UConn basketball has once again made it to the national championship game after taking care of business against Arizona, and there could be a player on the team who makes history. It's Alex Karaban, who could be one of the few players in NCAA history to win three national championships. The last to do so was Larry Farmer and Larry Hollyfield with UCLA in 1973.

It was a no-brainer for Karaban to put himself in this position, and those are the sentiments that he shared after defeating Arizona.

“It's why I came back. I wanted to leave a legacy that is unmatched in college basketball,” Karaban said via Brian Rauf of Basket Review.

The team has called Karaban the old dog in the locker room, and he's somebody who won't go away. He doesn't mind the phrase, and he wants to keep it going as long as he can.

“It's an interesting way to put it, but I mean, yeah, I don't want this to end. I want to keep going. I want to keep fighting and really keep wearing that Connecticut jersey across my chest.,” Karaban said via Jordan Mendoza of USA Today. “I guess the old dog wants to keep living for his treats — and my treat is a win — then, yeah, I'll keep fighting for it.”

UConn has a good chance to get Karaban that third title, as they'll be facing Michigan in the national championship. Karaban will play a big role in trying to lead them to the win, and he'll be in the history books if so.