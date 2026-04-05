Diana Taurasi views the rivalry between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley as a reflection of high-level competition rather than conflict, even after a tense postgame exchange during the NCAA Tournament.

Following South Carolina’s 62-48 win over UConn in the Final Four semifinal on April 3, Auriemma and Staley had a heated confrontation near the sideline as time expired. The exchange briefly delayed the conclusion of the game before both coaches were separated. Auriemma later issued a public apology, acknowledging his actions were “uncalled for.”

Taurasi, who played for Auriemma at UConn from 2000 to 2004 and has longstanding relationships with both coaches, framed the moment within the context of mutual respect and competitive intensity.

“I, obviously, I've known Coach (Auriemma) for 25 years. He's, you know, like a father to me. And I know Dawn (Staley) really well too. You know, I played with Dawn in the 2004 Olympics … So I know them both really, really well,” Taurasi said in an interview posted on X, formerly Twitter, by College Sports on SiruisXM. “I know it's two really competitive people from Philly. So, you know, you can put whatever label you want. You can say whatever you want about the situation last night, but to me, it was two people competing at the highest level. They have tremendous respect for each other.”

The 🐐 weighs in on the Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley confrontation at the end of their Final Four showdown. pic.twitter.com/jnKQ25SExB — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) April 4, 2026

Taurasi added that rivalries of this nature have long been a defining feature of women’s college basketball.

“It reminds me of when I was in college, and Tennessee was … top of the mountain, and you want to knock them down. You want to be the better team. You want to be able to beat them in the biggest games. And I think what Dawn has done in South Carolina is remarkable, amazing, the culture … that basketball program that she's really built from the ground up,” said Taurasi. “Connecticut still Connecticut. You know, we get to the Final Four and lose, and it's a terrible year. So, you know, that's where we're at. It's a really high bar. It really is unfair. Call it what you want to call it, but it's a great rivalry. I think it's here to stay.”

The latest meeting between the programs ended UConn’s unbeaten season and extended South Carolina’s run under Staley, who is seeking her fourth national championship. South Carolina takes on UCLA for the title on Sunday.