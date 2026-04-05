Michigan basketball will be facing off against UConn in the national title game, and both teams will want to be at full strength if they want a chance at winning it all. Many Wolverine fans held their breath when Yaxel Lendeborg suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee and an ankle injury during the Final Four, but the good news is that his MRI came back clean, according to head coach Dusty May.

“All the imaging has come back clean … I'm sure he'll give it a go tomorrow, but that will be up to him and the medical staff,” May said via ESPN's Jeff Borzello. “He played the second half like a 38-year-old at the YMCA. And a really good 38-year-old at the YMCA.”

Lendeborg was injured with around nine minutes left in the first half of the game after it looked as if he twisted his ankle on the foot of an Arizona player. He left the game and went to the locker room, and didn't return for the remainder of the half, even though he came back on the bench.

He was able to go through warm-ups coming out of halftime, and he played in the second half as he walked gingerly. Lendeborg played nine minutes in the second half and made nine three-pointers. With Michigan building a comfortable lead in the second half, Lendeborg probably didn't need to play that many minutes, but May wanted to make sure he put Ariona away for good.

After the game, Lenderborg let it be known that he was going to be playing in the national title game regardless, as the Wolverines try to win their first championship since 1989.