Michigan basketball obliterated a national title contender in Arizona Saturday 91-73. The Wolverines' performance now positions them to end their near four-decade championship dry spell on Monday. But a seasoned UConn team bringing deep Final Four history stands in the way.

Michigan faces one dilemma already before the Huskies showdown: Yaxel Lendeborg and his health. The forward landed awkwardly on his ankle that forced him out for the rest of the first half. Michigan's leading scorer has an MCL sprain, but the low grade kind.

Lendenborg will play according to head coach Dusty May, who says X-ray imaging came back clean. But the senior's health isn't the X-factor here.

Here's who really needs to step up for the last No. 1 seed left in Indianapolis.

Michigan's reserves can bury UConn

The Wolverines beat Arizona in so many ways, including inside. But Michigan had this ace in the hole: A deeper selection of bench options.

The likes of Nimari Burnett, Trey McKenney and Roddy Gayle Jr. compiled 31 points. They pulled off the feat against a team that naturally rotates only seven players.

McKenney rose as the sharpshooter off the bench by burying four from behind the arc. Gayle can also get going from deep too when called upon.

Burnett rounds off the deep contingent of guards for May and company. He's scored 10 or more points three times in the tournament.

All three join star guard Elliott Cadeau in presenting a deeper backcourt inside the home of the Colts. But this trio must ignite when they're on the floor to swing the advantage toward the Wolverines' side.

How Michigan can avoid what happened to Illinois

UConn and Dan Hurley have become Big Ten killers in March Madness. The Huskies have a chance to topple their fourth Big Ten representative in the tournament. They've taken down UCLA, Michigan State and now Illinois to get here.

Michigan is a different animal, though. The Wolverines counter with their impressive size and fast-paced offense. But their title chances increase if they avoid this element that dismantled the Illini: Caving to UConn's perimeter pressure.

Connecticut has executed one of the best 3-point defenses for the tourney. The Big East representative just bottled Illinois to under 24% from behind the arc.

All the more reason why the aforementioned Wolverine reserves must get hot right away and toward the end of the contest. The starters will hit their baskets including Lendeborg (regardless of how many minutes he earns). But the trio of Burnett, Gayle and McKenney can bail out Michigan…and start a new celebration in Ann Arbor late Monday night.