Illinois basketball is cleaning up the debris after its season self-destructed against UConn Saturday. The Huskies proved their Final Four experience was too much for the Illini. Now a mind-blowing stat released Sunday shines this light: How UConn is the kryptonite of Illinois.

The Illini entered Lucas Oil Stadium carrying eight losses. UConn now beats them for the second time this season. Yet the Huskies know how to bottle the scoring in this matchup, per these numbers released by ESPN Insights:

Illinois' fewest points in a game over the last three seasons are ALL vs. UConn ⤵️🤯 ▪️ 52 points: 2024 Elite Eight vs. UConn

▪️ 61 points: Nov. 28, 2025 vs. UConn

▪️ 62 points: 2026 Final Four vs. UConn pic.twitter.com/0tdmz1yJcU — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) April 5, 2026

UConn head coach Dan Hurley certainly knows how to exploit the Illini as the above numbers prove. Hurley now has claimed three straight wins against the Big Ten heavyweight.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood couldn't find an answer to Hurley's pressure defense. Even UConn's top bigs Tarris Reed Jr. and Alex Karaban kicked out to the perimeter to force ill-timed shots.

Yet the Midwest representative entered the venue holding the size advantage. Luring in a healthier Tomislav Ivisic boosted the chances for Illinois. The presence of Ivisic along with twin brother Zvonimir handed them the belief they can counter the powerful Reed down low, plus punish UConn inside on offense.

The latter approach failed in the end. Illinois delivered spurts of cold shooting and ended hitting 33.9% from field goal range. Guard Keaton Wagler became the most consistent scorer but settled for 20 points.

UConn only allowed six made threes and forced the Illini to settle from 23.1% there.

Illinois versus UConn looked ready to be a close contest that would come down to 3-pointers deciding the game. Ultimately the best defensive approach decided the outcome of the first round of four contest. And the latest Illini-Huskies showdown proves UConn owns the Illini's offense.