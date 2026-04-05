With Dan Hurley and the UConn basketball team preparing for Michigan in the national championship game on Monday, his name has been mentioned in a bunch of rumors. As Hurley has led the UConn basketball team to another title game, a big coaching opening is the North Carolina Tar Heels gig, as the Huskies coach speaks of the rumors.

While the speculation will continue, Jeff Goodman would ask Hurley about the rumors of him being linked to the North Carolina job, and if he wants to dispel any of the talk or even gain leverage on his contract with UConn. Hurley would say how he is “a UConn coach to the end,” though he does say that a role in the “NBA someday down the line” is possible.

“I don't want more years, I don't think I ever want a contract more than five years. I don't know how many years I'm at now, but no, I'm a UConn coach, you know, to the end,” Hurley said. “You know, maybe the NBA someday down the line. But, yeah, no, I'm a UConn coach, man.”

Dan Hurley on whether he would consider the UNC opening. pic.twitter.com/mqC7A8wqr5 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2026

UConn basketball's Dan Hurley linked to North Carolina job?

The rumors started when ESPN's college sports insider Pete Thamel said on “College Gameday” that Hurley could be contacted by the Tar Heels for their opening.

“UNC is still in its aspirational list. Expect them to make a push for a couple of Final Four coaches when they do lose, or potentially win this weekend,” Thamel said, via On3 Sports.

“Look for Danny Hurley and TJ Otzelberger to get a call. In Otzelberger’s case, it’ll be a re-call. Also in this top tier is Billy Donovan. That courtship is complicated because Billy Donovan is insistent on coaching the rest of the season for the Chicago Bulls. That season ends on April 12,” Thamel continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if UNC pursues Hurley, but he'll be focused on winning his third national title with the UConn basketball team in the last four years.