The Chicago White Sox have been at the bottom of the American League Central for quite some time. They set the record for most losses (121) in the modern era two years ago and they followed that up by losing 102 games last year. The team has high hopes for the 2026 season and they hope to make a run at respectability.

The White Sox are starting to breathe easy after their first home series of the season. After losing five of their first six games on the road, Chicago swept a home series against the defending American League champions. The White Sox have risen out of the AL Central cellar and have improved their record to 4-5. It's the best start at home for the White Sox since the 2004 season

They were one-half game behind the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals and only one game behind the first place Cleveland Guardians. It may take quite a while for the White Sox to contend for the division title or even a playoff position, but it seems clear that the team is moving in the right direction under manager Will Venable.

Chicago earned a 3-0 victory over Toronto in the series finale. The key to the series sweep was the pitching and that was exemplified by starter Davis Martin. He blanked the defending champions for 6.0 innings. He held Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays to four hits while allowing just two bases on balls. Martin improved his record to 2-0 with his sharp performance against the impressive Toronto offense. Three relievers closed out the game for the White Sox, and Chris Murphy earned the save by pitching a hitless ninth inning.