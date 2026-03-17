The Sacramento Kings could be without Malik Monk again Tuesday night as they host the San Antonio Spurs, with the veteran guard officially listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain.

Sacramento (18–51) released its latest injury report Tuesday morning ahead of the 7:00 p.m. PT matchup, confirming Monk’s uncertain status after he missed the team’s last three games. His availability remains a key storyline for a Kings roster already dealing with multiple absences.

Monk, 28, last played in Sacramento’s 114–109 win over the Indiana Pacers on March 10. He logged just 11 minutes before exiting with the ankle injury, finishing with four points on 2-for-4 shooting. Since then, the Kings have gone 2–1, including back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz over the weekend.

Despite the recent wins, Monk’s absence has limited Sacramento’s depth in the backcourt. He is averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game this season, marking his lowest scoring output since joining the Kings in the 2022–23 campaign. He is shooting 43.7% from the field, 39.6% from beyond the arc and 87.8% from the free-throw line across 53 appearances while averaging 22 minutes per contest.

Kings shorthanded vs. Spurs as Malik Monk’s status uncertain

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The Kings’ injury report remains extensive beyond Monk. Devin Carter (right calf contusion), Drew Eubanks (left thumb UCL tear), De’Andre Hunter (left eye retinal repair), Zach LaVine (right fifth finger tendon repair), Keegan Murray (left ankle sprain) and Domantas Sabonis (left knee meniscus repair) have all been ruled out.

San Antonio (50–18) enters the matchup as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, presenting a difficult challenge for a short-handed Sacramento squad. The Spurs have maintained strong form throughout the season and will look to capitalize on the Kings’ depleted rotation.

Monk’s final status is expected to be determined closer to tipoff as Sacramento evaluates his recovery from the ankle sprain.