The New York Yankees began MLB Opening Day 2026 in fashion, as Jose Caballero drove in the first run of the season during their matchup against the San Francisco Giants. New York quickly set the tone with early offense in the opener.

The Yankees' shortstop made an immediate impact at the top of the second inning. Facing Giants ace Logan Webb, Caballero ripped an RBI double to left field, bringing home the first run of the 2026 season and giving New York an early lead.

The rally began with Giancarlo Stanton reaching base on a single. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed and was hit by a pitch, putting pressure on the defense. Caballero capitalized, driving in Stanton and getting the scoring started in the Yankees vs. Giants matchup.

José Caballero drives in the first run of the 2026 season for the @Yankees! pic.twitter.com/UrxQceWavW — MLB (@MLB) March 26, 2026

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The Yankees continued to build Opening Day momentum after Caballero’s RBI. Ryan McMahon added a two-run single, while Trent Grisham delivered a two-run triple. The five-run inning gave New York full control early in the game.

Caballero’s moment carries added significance beyond the scoreboard. Recording the first run of the MLB season secures his place in early 2026 history, as the Yankees lead 5-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

As Opening Day action for the rest of the MLB resumes Thursday, the 29-year-old's contribution remains one of the first defining moments of the new season, setting the tone for what could follow leaguewide.