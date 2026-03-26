Purdue basketball is still alive in March Madness, and Matt Painter's dream of a national title is now just four wins away. Things aren't getting any easier for the Boilermakers, as they will take on a red-hot Texas team in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.

When at full strength, this Purdue team is very tough to handle and has the talent to beat just about anybody in the country. However, that is not a given coming into this game. Starting guard CJ Cox suffered a leg injury during Purdue's Round of 32 win against Miami and is currently listed as questionable for Thursday's game, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Cox did practice on Wednesday, which is a good sign for his potential availability.

While Cox may not be near the top of the list of stars that you think of when you think about this Purdue team, he is still a crucial cog in the machine for the Big Ten Tournament champs. He started all 37 games this season, scoring 8.5 points per game and shooting better than 38% from the 3-point line. Whenever Purdue needs a timely bucket, it can rely on Cox to knock down a big shot.

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The winner between Purdue and Texas will take on either Arizona or Arkansas in the West Regional Final, with the Boilermakers looking to reach their second Final Four under Painter after losing in the national title game in 2024.

Purdue isn't the only team dealing with some injury problems coming into this game. Texas starting guard Jordan Pope also injured his lower leg during the Longhorns' upset win over Gonzaga in the second round and is questionable to play on Thursday. However, it would be a bit of a surprise if Pope didn't give it a go.

Painter and company are pretty solid favorites coming into this tilt, but they will know not to overestimate a coach in Sean Miller with a lot of NCAA Tournament success and a Texas team that is hot at the right time.