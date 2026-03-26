The Indiana Pacers hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made sure to take in all the action.

But she was not only present as a fan, but also as a photographer.

The 24-year-old Clark, brandishing a professional camera, earned a credential for the game and was spotted sitting on the baseline.

Caitlin Clark taking photos courtside during the Lakers-Pacers game 📸 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/1TOzZ8IXoT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2026

She was fresh from leading Team USA in the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Puerto Rico. They went undefeated in five games. Clark was named MVP of the tournament in her first stint with the national team.

Fans were thrilled to see Clark doing her hobby.

“These are going to be the most epic photos in NBA history,” said @aldo_chavez.

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“I would give anything to be sitting in that person's seat beside her,” added @native_ace.

“Caitlin Clark should have put on a Pacers jersey and played,” suggested @angelayoho1.

“Caitlin documenting LeBron arguing with refs is the content crossover we deserve,” joked @evilcassieroll.

“Is there anything she doesn't do? Can you rotate my tires when you got time?” asked @JohnLow82550976.

It is not the first time Clark has served as a photographer. She did the same for the Fever last season when she was out due to various injuries. She was limited to only 13 games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals. Despite her absence, the Fever made it to the playoffs but got eliminated in the semifinals by the Las Vegas Aces.

The Lakers defeated the Pacers, 137-130, to return to the win column.