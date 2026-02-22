The Arizona Wildcats grabbed another big win against an elite opponent following their 73-66 win against Houston. To this point, Arizona has eight wins in 10 games against opponents who were ranked in the top-25 at the time of the game. That becomes a more impressive, 3-0 against teams that were ranked in the top-three at the time of the matchup. And it’s even more impressive considering Arizona continues to grab wins against top teams with this interesting 3-point stat, as per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

In those three wins that Arizona has against teams that were ranked in the top-three this season, the Wildcats only hit three or fewer shots from the 3-point line. In addition, other teams are 2-72 in the last five years when it comes to wins over top-three ranked teams when making three or less 3-point attempts. Arizona is 3-0 with all three games coming this season.

In the win against Houston, Arizona shot 3-of-12 as a team from the 3-point line. Anthony Dell’Orso knocked down two of those attempts, while Ivan Kharchenkov hit the other. The two other top-three wins for Arizona came against Florida the beginning of the year, and against UConn.

Florida was ranked No. 3 at the time of their game against the Wildcats while UConn was at No. 3 during their matchup. Houston came into Saturday’s game at No. 2. Arizona had been ranked at No. 1 for most of the season, but following back-to-back losses to Kansas and Texas Tech, they slipped to No. 4.

This is Tommy Lloyd’s fifth season as head coach for Arizona. During that time, he’s led the Wildcats to four NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Sweet 16s. This season, however, Arizona looks poised for a possible Final Four appearance.