With the Arizona basketball team competing in the Sweet Sixteen against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday night, head coach Tommy Lloyd has been involved in rumors linking him to the North Carolina Tar Heels' opening. As the Arizona basketball coach has been mentioned for the UNC job, after the school dismissed Hubert Davis, the Wildcats' Athletic Director (AD) would make his voice heard on the matter.

Arizona's AD Desiree Reed-Francois would release a statement on Lloyd's name being speculated for the opening role at Chapel Hill, strengthening the future of the program. The statement was made to Jon Rothstein, which included the information that the school has been involved in contract extension talks with Lloyd.

“Tommy has done a phenomenal job. He’s one of the best coaches in America,” Reed-Francois said. “We have been engaged with his representatives about a new contract since before the start of the NCAA Tournament. Those discussions will continue, and it is our goal that he retires as a Wildcat.”

Arizona basketball's Tommy Lloyd on being mentioned for UNC opening

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While the Arizona basketball team is looking to reach the Final Four and eventually be in contention for a national championship, there's no denying that Lloyd's name has been one of the top ones in terms of being connected to the UNC job. Though he isn't the only name, it's been widely speculated to the point where he had to give his thoughts on the rumors, saying that he currently has “one of the best jobs in the country.”

“One thing we talk about in our program all the time, and I think I've gotten better at, and I think our team has been crushing it this year, is just the ability to have full focus and be present in the moment. So, I think we have a great team. I think we have a chance to advance in this tournament game by game,” Lloyd said, according to Jason Scheer.

The main focus for Lloyd is bringing a national title to the Wildcats as the journey continues Thursday night in the Sweet Sixteen against Arkansas.