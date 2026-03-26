The Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday, in what should be a thrilling Sweet 16 matchup. Leading up to the contest, head coach Dusty May shared a heartfelt thank you to the Wolverines' program.

May, who is 49 years old, issued a thank you to past players, coaches, and teachers who have ever represented Michigan as he prepares his team for the Sweet 16, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports. He believes everyone, past and present, has played a role in helping the Wolverines reach the third round of the NCAA Tournament this season.

“I want to credit every past coach for everyone on our roster, every teacher. They all have a hand in these guys' development,” said May. “I will say that success has many fathers, and failure is an orphan.”

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Dusty May is in his second season as Michigan's head coach. The program has reached the Sweet 16 both years under the veteran head coach. A win over Alabama on Friday will advance the Wolverines to the Elite 8 for the first time since the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Michigan is seeking its first national championship win since 1989.

Since accepting the job in 2024, the Wolverines have been incredibly competitive under Dusty May. He owns a 60-13 record as the program's head coach. Another win would be huge for this team, as Michigan has a real chance to contend for a title if it can get past the Crimson Tide.

Despite the success, Dusty May's name has been linked in the rumor mill as a potential replacement for Hubert Davis for the North Carolina Tar Heels. For now, he remains in Michigan, and a deep tourney run could shut up the speculation surrounding May.