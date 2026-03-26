The East Region will see yet another clash in the Sweet 16 as two March Madness blue blood programs meet for a berth to the Elite 8. Tom Izzo and the No. 3 Michigan State Spartans will take on Dan Hurley and the No. 2 UConn Huskies for a Sweet 16 tilt from Capital One Arena in Washington DC. The UConn Huskies come into the game the betting favorites by a basket with an implied game total of 135 points.

Michigan State Basketball finds themselves in the Sweet 16 following a 92-67 win over No. 14 North Dakota State and beating No. 6 Louisville 77-69 in their latest outing. Tom Izzo makes his record 28th-consecutive March Madness tournament, reaching his 16th Sweet 16 with a chance at his 12th Elite 8.

UConn Basketball took down No. 15 Furman 82-71 and most recently beat No. 7 UCLA 73-57, putting an end to their scorching hot run. Dan Hurley is already a legend for leading his Huskies to back-to-back titles in '23 and '24, but this top-ranked squad has all the makings of another complete tournament team capable to take it all.

Ahead of the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup, we'll make some bold predictions as to how the Sweet 16 clash may play out.

UConn vs. Michigan State – Sweet 16

Dan Hurley out-coaches his mentor, Tom Izzo.

Both coaches have a ton of respect for each other and Dan Hurley recently went on the record saying Tom Izzo was a main consultant when considering the Lakers head coaching job. Hurley has also credited Izzo as the model coach he often looks towards and aspires to be like, so this matching in the Sweet 16 will have a ton of meaning for Hurley personally. The two schools are 4-4 against one another all-time with razor-thin odds set for the Friday matchup.

Dan Hurley is a mastermind with running players off the ball and senior forward Alex Karaban has been the perfect puzzle piece for his offense. The Huskies run a ton of off-ball screens and cuts to the basket, which could give Michigan State some trouble early on and defending the three throughout this game.

Tom Izzo's team this season has also had trouble inbounding the basketball and running consistent sets in the half-court, so it wouldn't at all be surprising if Dan Hurley coached the cleaner game here from the sidelines. With that being said, Tom Izzo and the Spartans will benefit if they can turn this into a gritty war of attrition in the paint.

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Key Matchup: UConn's Tarris Reed Jr. vs. Michigan State's Carson Cooper

Tarris Reed Jr. put up a monster 31 point and 27 rebounds against Furman, following it up with a game-high 13 rebounds against UCLA. The Spartans finished the among regular season's best in rebounding and led the nation in several categories. In order for the Spartans to be successful, both senior big men Carson Cooper and Jaxson Kohler must have big performances on both ends of the floor. Kohler has been the stronger options offensively while Cooper is playing some of his best defensive basketball here in March.

The Spartans hold the advantage in their point guard play behind Jeremy Fears Jr., but they could see some struggles in the paint against the athleticism and veteran savvy of both Karaban and Reed Jr. The matchup down low between Reed Jr. and Cooper will be one to watch all game as the more dominant team on the board should be able to prevail in this one.

Michigan State wins a thriller in overtime.

It's only right that one or more of these Sweet 16 matchups are decided in overtime and given the close odds between two of the region's best teams, it wouldn't at all be surprising if it took and extra period to separate these two programs. The teams have split their last eight meetings at 4-4 and we could be in for another close game in this one.

Still, Tom Izzo and his team have been built for these moments through Big Ten play all season, so they should be the side emerging victorious if this game comes down to a final possession or overtime.