The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats survived a tough nailbiter on the road with their 86-83 win over the No. 13 BYU Cougars on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, Arizona boasted a perfect 20-0 record. They have shined as one of the best teams in the country, making a serious case as a national championship contender.

It's extremely rare for teams to finish the entire season without any losses, as UCLA pulled off four times in the 1960s and 1970s and Indiana last achieved in 1976. The Wildcats know the pressure is on them to prevent losses, which BYU tried hard to make them fall.

Luckily for Arizona, Brayden Burries saved the day as he provided the game-sealing block and free throw to keep BYU at bay and stay undefeated.

STILL UNDEFEATED ‼️ No. 1 Arizona goes into Provo and gets a big time win over No. 13 BYU 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5tYRlOHdnj — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2026

How Arizona played against BYU

Arizona can take a sigh of relief knowing that the team remains perfect, even after a tough test against BYU.

The Wildcats performed well throughout the first half, leading 44-31. However, the Cougars fought back in the second half as they cut the deficit down to one in the final seconds. It wasn't Brayden Burries stepped up to save his team's perfect record.

Four players scored in double-digits for Arizona in the win. Burries led the way with a stat line of 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 13-of-14 from the free-throw line. Jaden Bradley came next with 26 points and three rebounds, while Ivan Kharchenkov and Koa Peat scored 10 points each.

Arizona improved to a 21-0 overall record, going 8-0 in Big 12 Play so far. They dominate the top spot in the conference standings, leading over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Houston Cougars.

The No. 1 Wildcats will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. ET.