Since Arizona switched from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 conference, the last two years have seen various changes. A major one, of course, is Caleb Love leaving with the support of coach Tommy Loyd.

Now, change is coming from the top down of the women's basketball program.

According to ESPN.com, Arizona women's basketball hired former Tennessee player Michelle Marciniak as its new general manager on Thursday.

“I'm truly honored to step into the GM role at Arizona,” Marciniak said in an official statement. “This opportunity brings together everything I care deeply about — the business of basketball, leadership, and building something meaningful alongside others. A championship mindset has shaped me, and I'm committed to contributing in a way that honors the incredible foundation already in place.”

Marciniak's hiring follows Arizona's hiring of Becky Burke as head coach to replace Adia Barnes, who took a position at SMU. Burke will oversee the program's operations, NIL development, recruiting, and staffing.

Marciniak played for the Tennessee Lady Vols from 1993 to 1996 under the late coach Pat Summit. She won a national championship in 1996 and was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

Marciniak played six seasons in the WNBA and the American Basketball League (ABL). She was an assistant coach at South Carolina from 2003 to 2008, where she was responsible for back-to-back recruiting classes in 2007 and 2008.

She is the co-founder and co-chief executive officer of Sheex, a performance fabric bedding company based in Marlton, New Jersey. Marciniak is returning to the game and looking to help the program, especially in the area of recruiting.

Where Arizona was and what they need

Arizona is fresh off a season in which it went 19-14 overall and 10-8 in the Big 12. They lost in the first round of the inaugural WBIT tournament to Northern Arizona 71-69 on March 20.

This team is looking to rebuild following the departure of its top three scorers (Jada Williams, Breya Cunningham, and Skylar Jones) to the transfer portal. Arizona is going to have to rely on Marciniak's strong recruiting pedigree to fill those gaps.

On Saturday, Arizona received news that former Kentucky forward Freddie Wallace committed to the Wildcats.