The Arkansas basketball team has had an up and down season. That turbulence continued on Saturday, when the Razorbacks dropped an SEC conference game to Georgia. Following the contest, Arkansas coach John Calipari sent a message to his club.

“I’m telling all the guys, ‘Just take responsibility, man. Look at your own game, take responsibility. I’ll do the same,'” Calipari said postgame, per the Southwest Times Record.

Georgia won the game, 90-76. The Bulldogs raced out to a 13-point halftime lead, that the Razorbacks just couldn't ultimately come back from. Arkansas was able to mount a second-half charge, but went cold in crunch-time offensively.

“If we hadn't been down that much early, we would have been up more. Little different game,” Calipari said. “You know, you go down 18 or whatever we were down, it's hard.”

The Razorbacks were ice cold from the floor on Saturday. Arkansas made just 23 percent of their three-point shots, while shooting 40 percent overall. Georgia finished the contest shooting 46 percent from the field.

Arkansas basketball is struggling on defense this season

The Razorbacks defense also struggled to get stops against Georgia, which is becoming a recurring trend. Arkansas allowed 95 points in a recent loss to Auburn. Following that defeat, Calipari said he would burn the tape of the game.

Arkansas is now 13-5 on the season following the Georgia loss. This is the team's second loss in the last three games. In both of those defeats, Arkansas allowed at least 90 points.

The Razorbacks look to get a win in the SEC when they next take on Vanderbilt Tuesday. Arkansas is now 3-2 in conference play this season.