Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari is never one to shy away from speaking about his team. After the Razorbacks got absolutely blitzed by Auburn on Saturday, Calipari made it a point to discuss what he would do with that game tape.

“I’m burning the tape. Let’s move on. Get on the bus fast,” Calipari said, per Best of Arkansas Sports. “This stuff happens. We had no chance today … That wasn’t my team.”

Arkansas lost to the Tigers, 95-73. The Razorbacks just couldn't stop Auburn at all throughout the contest. Auburn finished the game shooting close to 57 percent from the field.

“We got beat on the bounce, which we talked about for two days, 100 times,” Calipari said, per Whole Hog Sports. “And then we’re shooting 3s, which that’s not who we are….Why would you shoot a 3 versus drive it and get bumped?

“We’re a team that shoots a ton of free throws. You can’t do it if you’re just shooting 3s. You’ve got to get to the rim.”

Inside the Arkansas loss to Auburn

The Razorbacks shot just 43 percent in the game. Arkansas also allowed 48 points in the paint to Auburn. Calipari was frustrated with that, as he watched Auburn get pretty much whatever they wanted.

“We did a good job of running our stuff, making them cover,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl said. “Ultimately it allowed us to get back and build our defense, which was by far the best outing we’ve had defensively this season.”

Auburn improved to 10-6 on the season with the win. It was the Tigers' first SEC victory.

“Our players wanted this for our fans,” Pearl said. “They wanted to do it for the Auburn family, because you know that we’ve had some devastating losses this year as a group, whether it’s football or basketball, so our guys wanted to be able to repay them for everything they do for us and the support they give us. I thought our guys came out and obviously gave great effort.”

Following the loss, Arkansas is now 12-4 on the season. The Razorbacks fall to 2-1 in the SEC.