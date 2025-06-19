Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already built a compelling case as one of the NBA’s elite players, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes the 26-year-old guard may be on the verge of securing something even more significant — a Hall of Fame resume.

Ahead of Thursday night’s potential series-clinching Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers, Windhorst delivered strong praise for Gilgeous-Alexander during ESPN’s Get Up, framing the Thunder guard’s 2024–25 season as historically significant.

“Yes, without question,” Windhorst said when asked if Gilgeous-Alexander’s campaign would rank among the greatest individual seasons in league history. “If you look at the fact that he’s a 30-point scorer shooting over 50%, they had 68 wins as a team. I know this is a new award but it should be counted on the resume… he did win Western Conference Finals MVP, the Oscar Robertson trophy.”

Windhorst highlighted Gilgeous-Alexander’s pivotal performance when the Thunder trailed the Finals 2–1. In Game 4 on the road, he scored 35 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. He followed it up with 30 points and 10 assists in Game 5, helping Oklahoma City take a 3–2 lead in the series.

“It’s been a command performance,” Windhorst added. “And look, I know people are going to feel a certain way about this, but the reason I’m saying it is just to underscore this… if he wins tonight and gets the MVP, he will have a Hall of Fame resume… end of story, at age 26.”

SGA’s MVP run and Finals performance vs. Pacers could fast-track his Hall of Fame path

Gilgeous-Alexander, who won the 2024–25 NBA Most Valuable Player award, is averaging 32.4 points, 5.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game in the Finals. He’s shooting 47.4% from the field and 30% from three while averaging 39.2 minutes across the first five games.

The Thunder, seeking their first championship since relocating to Oklahoma City, can clinch the title Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game 6 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. A Pacers win would force a decisive Game 7 back at Paycom Center on Sunday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been a central figure in the Thunder’s resurgence. After a breakout 2023–24 season, he followed it with an MVP campaign that included a 68-win regular season and commanding postseason performances. Oklahoma City’s path to the Finals included playoff victories over the Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

His scoring consistency, defensive impact, and late-game heroics have drawn comparisons to past Finals greats. If the Thunder secure the title and Gilgeous-Alexander earns Finals MVP honors, Windhorst believes the conversation surrounding his legacy will change permanently.

With one more win, Gilgeous-Alexander could solidify one of the most impressive seasons in recent NBA history — and potentially fast-track his path to Springfield.