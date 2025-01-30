As Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari returns to Kentucky to take on his old team this Saturday, former Wildcats and current St. Johns coach Rick Pitino has a message to the Wildcats fans. With Calipari leading the way for the Razorbacks after so many years with Kentucky, there is no doubt that there could be some fans waiting to let him hear it, but Pitino advises to hold back.

Pitino would post a video on X, formerly Twitter, where he would say that when he was the head coach for Louisville and came back to Rupp Arena to face his old team, it “tore me up apart” due to the reaction. He would even have a conversation with Georgetown head coach Ed Cooley who had the same reaction when going back to Providence.

“Hello, Big Blue Nation,” Pitino said. “I didn't steer you wrong with Mark Pope when I sent out that last video, and I certainly won't steer you wrong with this video. Toughest day of my coaching career at Louisville was when I had to walk into Rupp Arena. Tried not to show it, but when I went home, the reception, it tore me up apart, because I love that place so much. And it's interesting because I was speaking to Ed Cooley just recently about Providence, and he said he almost was brought to tears because of the bad feelings he got going back there.”

Rick Pitino wants warm reception for Arkansas basketball's John Calipari

As the Arkansas basketball team looks to get back on track under Calipari, it could be an emotional experience for him as he coached for Kentucky since 2009 where he was very successful, even winning the national championship in 2012. Pitino would speak about Calipari leaving and how it was a mutual decision and that fans should remember the positivity he brought to the program.

“But this is different,” Pitino said. “And as you all know, I'm not best friends with John Calipari. I respect him, certainly, but it was a mutual thing. The fans wanted a change, John read the tea leaves. He needed a change, and he really didn't want to leave, but what did he do for you?”

“He brought the best talent in the history of the game of any university in America to Lexington, he also won a national championship, he also was his style of play was extremely entertaining,” Pitino continued. “So he's coming back on Saturday, and I want all of you to show the great class that you have. 23,000 plus people giving him a huge standing ovation. Show him what respect and admiration is all about. I know you have the class, I always believed in you, do it once again.”

At any rate, the Razorbacks are currently 12-8, but they are a disappointing 1-6 in conference play, as they next take on the fierce Kentucky Wildcats who are ranked No. 12 in the nation. It has been an up and down season for the university as they recently had a six-game winning streak, but proceeded to lose six of their next seven.