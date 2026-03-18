The Purdue Boilermakers have gotten hot at the right time as they are coming off an excellent run in the Big Ten tournament, one that concluded with a victory over top-seeded Michigan in the conference championship game. Matt Painter has put together a smart, veteran team that knows how to play high-level offense. That offensive attack allowed the Boilermakers to get off to a 17-1 start. The team hit a lull after that, but the fact that Purdue got hot in the Big Ten tournament could be a good sign in NCAA Tournament competition.

The run to the Big Ten title has resulted in a No. 2 seed for the Boilermakers and Purdue will face first-time eligible Queens University in the opening round of the tournament Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. That is not a game that seems like it should be the source of any trouble for Purdue, but the tournament is filled with stories of higher-seeded teams that take lower-seeded teams lightly and end up suffering a brutal defeat.

That is not the kind of team that Painter has built in West Lafayette. His teams are known for taking advantage of mistakes and opportunities that present themselves. The Boilermakers may have faltered during a 6-7 streak after their hot start, but their run in the Big Ten tournament is an indication that Purdue is ready to play its best basketball once again.

Solid offense is Purdue's greatest strength

Look for Purdue to show off a consistent and cohesive offense when it meets Queens University in the opening round.

Guard Braden Smith is the triggerman for this team, as he averages 14.0 points per game and hands out an amazing 9.1 assists every night. Smith plays at a very fast pace and that allows the Boilermakers to go on long runs and stretch out the lead. Smith will turn the ball over at times — 2.8 turnovers per game — but his decisive play has been an excellent asset for Painter's crew.

Fellow guard Fletcher Loyer has been a solid backcourt partner as he averages 13.8 points per game. He is connecting 42.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and an eye-catching 86.2 percent of his free throws. Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 13.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while center Oscar Cluff is also a double-digit scorer who averages 10.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

While the Boilermakers are a solid offensive team, they don't often turn up the defensive pressure. Their offense regularly outguns their defensive shortcomings. Purdue allows 70.7 points per game and gave up as many as 97 points to Ohio State and 91 in an earlier loss to Michigan. An inconsistent defense is not likely to show up in their opening game against a Queens University team that is in its fourth season as a Division 1 team and first in the NCAA Tournament. However, it is likely to be their undoing later on in the tournament.

Purdue probably could not have hand-picked an easier opponent than the Royals. Queens does not have the kind of defense to slow down the Boilermakers. The reason Queens made it to the tournament is that they can play a solid offensive game, and the Boilermakers are more than willing to trade points with this opponent.

The Royals like to move the ball around and they are led by Nasir Mann, a 6-5 senior guard who averages 13.4 points per game. He had 14 points and 9 rebounds in the Atlantic Sun title game victory over Central Arkansas. Fellow guard Yoav Berman is second on the team with an average of 12.6 ppg.

Second- and third-round matchups could be problematic for Boilermakers

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Once Purdue advances past Queens, a second-round matchup against seventh-seeded Miami or 10th seed Missouri will be a much tougher game. Missouri has been something of an up-and-down team this year, but they may be more talented than the Hurricanes.

The Tigers come into the tournament with a 20-12 record and a 10-8 mark in the Southeastern Conference. When Missouri is at its best, the defense is dynamic and capable of slowing down excellent offensive teams. Missouri has registered victories over Florida, Vanderbilt and Tennessee, so they will not be intimidated by the Boilers.

Guard Mark Mitchell is the Tigers' go-to scorer and he is averaging 18.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He is connecting on an outstanding 55.3 percent of his shots.

If the Boilers survive against Missouri or Miami, a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 3 seed Gonzaga or No. 6 seed BYU is likely. A game against the Zags is likely to be the most difficult for Purdue.

Gonzaga is a smart and experienced team, and Mark Few regularly has a team that is ready to take advantage of opponents' issues in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs come into the tournament with a 30-3 record along with a 16-2 mark in the West Coast Conference. Forward Graham Ike is averaging 19.7 points and connecting on 57.3 percent from the field. Braden Huff is their second-leading scorer with an average of 17.8 points per game, but he has been out with a knee injury since January 15.

While he is unlikely to play in the first weekend of the tournament, Few said that he is running and shooting, and a return in the Sweet 16 is a possibility. Huff could be a difference maker as he is shooting a remarkable 66.2 percent from the field.

If Purdue meets Gonzaga in the third round and Huff is in the lineup, it could be very difficult to get past the Zags. It is likely where the Purdue season comes to an end.