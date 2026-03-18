As expected, Arizona was named one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament, a reward for the team's dominant run in the Big 12, which aptly ended with a championship trophy.

The Wildcats tallied a 32-2 record, including 16-2 in conference play, and they are looking very much like a national champion by the day, led by Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley.

They will face LIU in the first round before possibly meeting the winner between Villanova and Utah State in the second round. Some believe that Arizona has the easiest path to the Final Four.

If you ask NBA legend Charles Barkley, he is betting the house on the Wildcats. To him, they are head and shoulders above the competition, although he might have put extra pressure on the squad with his hilarious remark.

“This isn’t March Madness, this is an Arizona Ass-Kicking Invitational, and we accept all challenges,” said Barkley on TNT Sports.

"This isn’t March Madness, this is an Arizona Ass-Kicking Invitational.” 😭 Chuck sayin’ it with his chest 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/TPRVWd5bUa — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 18, 2026

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Arizona is entering the NCAA Tournament with a nine-game winning streak, including beating Houston in the final of the Big 12. The Ringer's Bill Simmons also picked the Wildcats to win the national title.

Burries has been special all season, averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals. Bradley has been equally instrumental, tallying 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

There's also Tobe Awaka, Koa Peat, Motiejus Krivas, and Ivan Kharchenkov, who have all been consistent contributors, underscoring the Wildcats' depth and balance.

Arizona has not won the national title again since bagging it in 1997 under the late Lute Olson. Led by Mike Bibby, Jason Terry, and Miles Simon, they defeated Duke in the final.