The Auburn Tigers responded to their narrow loss against the Houston Cougars in emphatic fashion, demolishing the Jackson State Tigers 112-66 at Neville Arena on Wednesday night. The Tigers put together a complete performance even without their leading scorer Keyshawn Hall, who sat out due to an ankle and foot injury suffered in the previous game.

The victory carried historic significance for the program.

“The 46-point win is tied for the Tigers' largest win against a D-I opponent in the last 60 years,” as per ESPN Insights.

KeShawn Murphy led five players in double figures with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Filip Jovic came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points, while Elyjah Freeman added 14 and Kevin Overton chipped in 13.

The most memorable moment belonged to freshman Simon Walker, who made his season debut after recovering from foot surgery. Walker went a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range in just seven minutes of action, finishing with 15 points.

Auburn's defense was suffocating from the opening tip. The Tigers forced 22 turnovers and converted them into 39 points, both season highs. They recorded 16 steals and used their full-court pressure to create easy transition opportunities throughout the night.

The offensive efficiency was remarkable. Auburn shot 64.6 percent from the field overall and an absurd 74.1 percent in the second half alone. The Tigers went 29-of-33 on two-point attempts, setting the tone in the paint with 56 points.

The dominant performance showed Auburn's depth during a transition season under first-year head coach Steven Pearl. The younger Pearl took over after his father Bruce retired following a Final Four run, inheriting significant roster turnover that raised questions about the team's immediate future.

The 46-point margin marked Auburn's largest victory since beating Vermont by 51 points in last season's opener. It also extended the Tigers' all-time record against SWAC opponents to a perfect 41-0.

Auburn moves to 4-1 on the season and will head to Las Vegas for the Players Era Championship. They'll face Oregon in their next matchup as they navigate a challenging non-conference schedule that includes games against Michigan, NC State, Arizona, and Purdue.