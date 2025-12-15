On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos picked up the most impressive win of their 2025 season with a home victory over the Green Bay Packers. Taking advantage of a Packers defense that saw several key players exit due to injury, the Broncos were able to put 34 points on the board in this one, and, combined with the New England Patriots' loss to the Buffalo Bills, inched closer to securing the number one seed in the AFC.

After the game, there were some calls from the Packers' fanbase to fire Matt LaFleur, as some feel the head coach is not maximizing the elite talent on the team.

However, one person who is not on board with that talk is none other than Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

“That’s crazy,” said Payton, per Michael Silver of The Athletic. “Just look at his winning percentage. I think he’s really good.”

Packers running back Josh Jacobs echoed a similar sentiment.

“I don’t understand why he gets the flak he does,” said Jacobs. “People want him to be perfect. It’s wild to me. He has a great record. But that’s the world we live in.”

The Packers saw Micah Parsons go down with what is feared to be an ACL tear in the loss to the Broncos, which moved them back behind the Chicago Bears in the NFC North race.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, the Broncos moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC with the win, combined with the Patriots loss earlier in the day.

Denver continued to answer questions about the viability of its offense, even if their defense didn't have their best performance on Sunday against Jordan Love and company.

In any case, the Broncos will next take the field on Sunday at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 4:05 pm ET.