Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears made an intriguing addition with their recruiting by landing the commitment of Andre Iguodala's son, Andre Iguodala II.

Iguodala II announced his commitment to the Bears' Class of 2025 on Friday, On3 insider Joe Tipton reported. He had interest in Northern Arizona, his dad's alma mater Arizona, and California.

“The staff and the opportunity to develop and improve were big reasons why I committed,” Iguodala II said on his commitment to Baylor via On3. “They showed me a lot of support and love and looked like a true family on my official visit to campus.”

What's next for Scott Drew, Baylor

It's an intriguing pickup for Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears to get with Andre Iguodala II, who marks another addition to a team experiencing a significant overhaul.

“While he's still on the thin side and will need to focus on the weight room when he gets to college, Iguodala is an elite mover with well above average athleticism. He runs extremely well in transition, he changes directions laterally and he has outstanding length to go along with this 6-foot-7 and growing size,” 247Sports' national basketball director Eric Rossi said in his player evaluation.

Baylor finished this past season with a 20-15 overall record, having gone 10-10 in Big 12 Play. They averaged 76.1 points on 44.5% shooting from the field, including 34.8% from beyond the arc. As a result, they got past opponents by a margin of 6.3 points per game. However, their campaign came to a close after losing 89-66 to Duke in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Norchad Omier led the way with numbers of 15.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He had shooting splits of 55.6% overall and 29% from downtown. VJ Edgecombe came next with 15 points and 5.6 rebounds, Robert O. Wright III put up 11.5 points and 4.2 assists, while Jeremy Roach provided 10 points and 2.1 assists.

With the roster looking to be mostly new heading into the 2025-26 season, Scott Drew will look to keep the program's winning momentum going with the players he brings in this offseason.