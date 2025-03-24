Baylor basketball is losing a starting guard to the transfer portal a day after its blowout loss to Duke. The Bears looked like they belonged early in their second-round clash with the first-seeded Blue Devils, but eventually, Cooper Flagg and company overwhelmed Scott Drew's team on defense en route to an 89-66 victory. Now, Baylor basketball heads into an interesting offseason after its fourth straight Round of 32 exit.

According to college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, the Bears have received some unfortunate news today. Starting guard Langston Love has officially entered the portal. The junior averaged 8.9 points per game and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Scott Drew is looking to elevate Baylor basketball back to the heights of five years ago

Langston Love has struggled with injuries for a decent amount of his career. An ACL tear forced the former top-50 recruit to redshirt his freshman year with the Bears. Since then, Love has only been able to play at least 30 games in a season once in his career and is coming off a year where he played 20 games due to a recurring ankle injury. Still, the Universal City, Texas native's decision to enter the portal is a hit to Baylor basketball. And Love's departure is just one of the many that are going to take place this offseason.

Standout guard Jeremy Roach and decorated center Norchad Omier have exhausted their eligibility. Superstar freshman V. J. Edgecombe is likely off to the NBA as a projected lottery pick. Scott Drew, therefore, must retool his roster after an uneven 2024-25 season. Drew already has put together a Hall-of-Fame caliber career in Waco.

The Baylor basketball head coach has been in charge of this program since 2003. In that span, the Bears have been to the NCAA Tournaments 13 times and made the second weekend on three occasions, with the crowning achievement taking place in 2021. Baylor basketball that year had one of the most dominant seasons in recent college basketball history, going 28-2 overall and winning its first national championship. That season also marked the first time the Bears made it to the Final Four.

Since that achievement, Scott Drew has fielded numerous talented teams in Waco. But it still hasn't come quite together. Drew is not on any type of hot seat and is still a legend to the program. However, as a team like Houston has run roughshod over the Big 12 Conference over the past two years, it has felt like the Bears have taken a minor step back.

That can all change in 2025, and if anyone in the country deserves the benefit of the doubt to turn things around, it's Scott Drew. But it will be interesting to see how the Bears' leader approaches this offseason with a significant amount of talent leaving the program. For the first time in a while, things seem just a touch murky in Waco.