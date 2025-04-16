Baylor basketball got a significant win in the transfer portal with the commitment of a talented guard from a Big 12 rival. The Bears are coming off an uneven 22nd season under Scott Drew, considering the lofty standards the head coach has set during his time in Waco. Still, this past year's team did pick up an NCAA Tournament victory for the sixth straight season before losing in the second round to Duke. Now, the Bears are in the middle of a chaotic offseason with several key contributors leaving.

Fortunately, the program picked up some excellent news on Tuesday. According to League Ready's College Basketball Recruiting Analyst Sam Kayser, Cincinnati transfer guard Dan Skillings is committing to Baylor basketball. Skillings has played three years with the Bearcats and averaged 9.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 1.5 APG this past season.

Baylor basketball is looking to elevate itself once again up the Big 12 ladder

At 6′ 6, 215 pounds, the new Baylor guard will be a welcome addition to a roster losing its entire backcourt. Skillings brings a defensive versatility that will be sorely needed with freshman sensation VJ Edgecombe off to the NBA Draft. Meanwhile, veterans like Jeremy Roach and Norchad Omier have exhausted their eligibility, while Langston Love, Robert Wright III, and Jalen Celestine are off to the portal.

The Bears will have an almost entirely new roster next season in a Big 12 conference that is starting to be dominated by one team again—except in this case, it's Houston rather than Kansas. The Cougars are coming off back-to-back Big 12 championships and do not look like they are slowing down anytime soon. Baylor is used to being the hunter instead of the hunted and will once again have to climb that conference ladder.

Scott Drew has done it before, leading the Bears to their first Final Four appearance and National Championship in 2022. That team was an absolute juggernaut and one of the best squads of the past century. The key to that group was its senior guards, who all came through the portal. Drew ultimately has the cache and track record to attract championship-caliber players to the program. And there have already been a few additions to Baylor basketball, in addition to Skillings, but there's still a lot of work to be done.