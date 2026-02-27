It is not a matter of if, but when. Or at least that is what NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said about the possible trade involving Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Rumors are flying around that the Raiders will part ways with Crosby, just one season after signing him to a three-year extension worth $106.5 million, which made him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in league history.

While the 28-year-old defensive end has largely remained mum about the rumors, Pelissero was confident on the “Rich Eisen Show” that a deal will happen in the next few days.

“I would say it is fair to assume that the Raiders are getting many calls about Maxx Crosby. We heard what John Spytek said in this room. (He) expects Maxx to be back. Great relationship, texting, and talking. We have not heard from Maxx Crosby since that session. Maxx has many ways on social media or on a podcast to potentially respond,” said Pelissero.

“But I would say the Raiders don't need to make calls. They will get calls on Maxx Crosby. Is there a world where Max Crosby gets traded in the next seven to 10 days? I believe there is.”

The Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams reportedly interested in trading for the two-time All-Pro.

Crosby is widely considered the heart and soul of the Raiders. He is well-beloved by fans because of his passion and intensity, while being a charismatic guy off the field.

For Las Vegas, it will be sad to see him go. But for Crosby, a fresh start could bode well for his career. Many believe that he is wasting his talent on the Raiders, who have been to the playoffs only once since moving to Sin City.

Last season, he logged 73 total tackles, including 45 solo tackles, and a career-best 28 tackles for loss.