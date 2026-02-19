The No. 23 BYU Cougars fell short again against the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats, but not before freshman star AJ Dybantsa set a new school record on Wednesday.

With a layup in the fourth quarter, Dybantsa broke Danny Ainge's BYU basketball record for most points by a freshman in Cougars history, as noted by Mitch Harper of KSL Sports.

Dybantsa used a sweet move to finally break Ainge's record, as he put the ball on the floor after shaking off his primary defender in the perimeter before a sweet sidestep to get him past another Arizona player.

Here is a video of Dybantsa's historic bucket:

How AJ Dybantsa broke BYU's freshman scoring record 🔥 — ESPN February 19, 2026

Dybantsa entered the Arizona game with 609 points, so he needed just 23 more to tie Ainge and 24 to set a new mark. It is also worth noting that Dybantsa needed just 26 games to break Ainge's record. Ainge scored those 632 points in 30 games during the 1977-78 college basketball season.

Breaking Ainge's record was a consolation for Dybantsa and the Cougars, who fell prey to the Wildcats via a 75-68 score in their encounter at McKale Memorial Center in Tucson, Arizona.

Dybantsa finished the game with a game-high 33 points on 12-for-27 shooting from the field and 7-for-8 from the foul line with seven rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes. His performance boosts his already shiny resume for the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, where he is expected to go as high as No. 1.

BYU basketball drops to 19-7 overall and 7-6 in Big 12 play following the loss to Arizona, and it is not about get much easier for the Cougars, as they have the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones visiting the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday.