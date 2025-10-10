Though Marriott Madness was not an official game, it did give BYU fans their first look at projected top-3 2026 NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa. The 2025 five-star recruit had nine points and five assists in his Cougar debut. Besides a blue-white scrimmage, Marriott Madness also included a three-point and dunk contest to tip off the program's 2025-26 campaign.

While BYU doesn't officially begin its season until November 3, it does have two exhibition games against Power 5 schools. Dybantsa's first test will come against Nebraska on October 18, followed by another against North Carolina on October 24.

Officially, the Cougars' first game of the season is on Monday, November 3, against Villanova in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The event is hosting two of the most anticipated matchups on opening day, the other featuring the reigning champion Florida Gators against the Arizona Wildcats.

For BYU, that will be game one of a challenging non-conference schedule. The Cougars are also slated to face UConn, Wisconsin, Miami, Clemson, and the winner of a Dayton-Georgetown matchup.

While the AP Top 25 poll hasn't been released yet, BYU is projected to be among the ranked teams. ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi currently has the Cougars projected as a No. 2 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Article Continues Below

Who are the projected top picks in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Dybantsa is part of a trio of players that will likely interchange amongst the top three picks this basketball season. Scouts and general managers alike will also consider Kansas' Darryn Peterson and Duke's Cameron Boozer as franchise-altering talents.

The three players enter college as the best recruits from the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. Thankfully for fans, two games this season will feature these players going head-to-head.

Boozer and Duke will take on Peterson and Kansas on November 18 in the second game of this year's State Farm Championship Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Then, on January 31, 2026, Dybantsa and Peterson will square off in a conference matchup at Kansas.