BYU basketball hopped into the college basketball transfer portal pipeline Thursday. This time adding a former Big 12 foe from Baylor, who's bound to help A.J. Dybantsa.

The Cougars landed top 10 portal talent Rob Wright from Baylor, with Pete Nakos of On3 confirming the move. Wright becomes the biggest portal coup for BYU and head coach Kevin Young.

Wright delivered 21 starts through 35 games of action. He landed on the Big 12's All-Freshman team this past season — indicating the Cougars landed a young talent to build around.

This particular talent can also team with top recruit Dybansta. The 6-foot-9 forward signed BYU on Feb. 5 of this year in a massive recruiting shakeup.

BYU shaping into early contender with AJ Dybantsa, Baylor transfer

The future looks brighter than ever in Provo. All thanks to Young placing the two prized freshmen together.

Dybantsa made headlines for pulling a $7 million move to land at BYU. The Cougars landed the top 2025 prospect in the nation through this money-making decision. Dybantsa turned down NCAA Tournament qualifiers Alabama, North Carolina, and Kansas for the Big 12 power. He's raking in the massive millions as part of his NIL deal with the school.

Wright's arrival fuels Final Four chatter for BYU ahead of the 2025-26 season. The now former Bears guard averaged 11.5 points per game. He dished out 4.2 assists. He'll bring a sharpshooter element to BYU as well — hitting 35.3% from behind the arc.

Wright himself was highly recruited on the trail too. He earned four-star status by starring for Montverde Academy in Philadelphia. The 6-foot-1 Wright became the nation's No. 2 point guard prospect by On3 for the 2024 class. Boogie Fland of Arkansas ranked higher among the PG group. Wright also rated ahead of Final Four guard Tahaad Pettiford of Auburn.

The native of Wilmington, Delaware dropped 19 points in his March Madness debut against Mississippi State, spearheading the 75-72 opening round win. Duke ended Baylor's season in the second round — with Wright scoring 11.

BYU could be bolstered even further outside of pairing Wright and Dybantsa. Star forward Egor Demin hinted at returning following the loss to Alabama.