BYU basketball is making massive moves. Head coach Kevin Young came over from the NBA last season after spending four years as an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns. He moved to BYU after Mark Pope left to take the Kentucky job. The Salt Lake City native made the Cougars a must-watch team in college basketball in year one toward a Sweet 16 berth. Now, with the arrival of potential No. 1 NBA pick AJ Dybantsa, BYU is rewarding Young.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the BYU Cougars signed Young to a “long-term” extension, but they did not specify how long or how much the extension was for.

Last season, BYU basketball was arguably the most fun team to watch as a casual viewer, mainly due to Young's innovative offense and emphasis on moving the ball and ensuring the offense is as balanced as possible. They averaged 17.2 assists per game last season, and there's reason to think that number will go up.

The Cougars were also ninth in KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency with a rating of 124.1. With the best recruit in the country in Dybantsa, this offensive system will almost certainly create fireworks. Xavion Stanton and Chamberlin Burgess also join the Cougars and round out the No. 13-ranked recruiting class in ESPN's rankings.

Article Continues Below

This extension cements BYU as a contender in the loaded Big 12. The Cougars have to compete with Kansas, Houston, Arizona, Baylor, and Iowa State at the top of the conference, and this signals that they have success and stability that they can build off of.

It is the latest move by BYU to invest heavily in its athletics, with basketball being a jewel into which it can continue to pump money. This also comes after BYU made a $7 million offer to get Dybantsa to commit. They are also continuing to spend money across athletics, with the football team looking like another contender in the Big 12 for this upcoming season.

Young's tenure started rough in the early part of the 2024-25 season, but the Cougars rallied well. Everything clicked near the end of the season, which is a big reason why they went on their run to the Sweet 16. This well-earned extension will make the Cougars a force for years to come.