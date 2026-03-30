Strategic flexibility has become the hallmark of the Cowboys' offseason approach, as Brian Schottenheimer indicates that the front office is actively seeking impact players.

Instead of settling on the current roster, the head coach suggests that significant additions are expected as the team continues its aggressive pursuit of talent.

This proactive stance is reflected in their preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, and Schottenheimer recently explained that due to their calculated moves in free agency, the Cowboys are positioned to “draft natural and draft pure.”

He emphasized the goal of avoiding the need to “reach for a player,” a practice that often leads to mistakes by the front office, and with eight total picks, including valuable selections at numbers 12 and 20, Dallas aims to allow the talent to come to them.

However, the search for talent remains persistent.

According to Joseph Hoyt on X, formerly Twitter, Schottenheimer has been open about the team’s lack of depth at linebacker. The head coach admitted that while the draft is a priority, the organization is keeping all options available for improvement.

“We’ve got firepower going into the draft, and we’re not done. We’re always open for business,” Schottenheimer remarked.

This suggests that the Cowboys are ready to utilize their remaining resources to secure veteran help or make trades if the right opportunity arises.

In addition to this defensive overhaul, the Cowboys recently finalized a one-year, $2.5 million deal with veteran defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. As reported by Mike Garafolo, the signing held significant personal meaning for Bullard, as it took place on the birthday of his late grandmother, who was a devoted Dallas fan.

Bullard enters his 11th professional season after appearing in 15 games for the New Orleans Saints last year, where he recorded 26 tackles, and his arrival provides the experienced, high-character depth that Schottenheimer seeks to strengthen a defense that is still under construction.