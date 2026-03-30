The New York Giants are ready to step into a new era of football with head coach John Harbaugh leading the pack, and there are a lot of things to be excited about. One of those things is the development of Jaxson Dart, who showed in his rookie season that he has the tools to be the present and future at the quarterback position for the Giants.

That seems to be something that Harbaugh believes, and he spoke highly of his quarterback at the NFL's owners meeting.

“John Harbaugh just finished up his media session at the Owners meeting. Clearly, he is thrilled to be working with Jaxon Dart. ‘I'm not sure what he really can't do,' Harbaugh said of his quarterback,” Paul Schwartz of the NY Post wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dart was probably one of the main reasons that Harbaugh took the job in the first place, and there's no doubt that he sees something special in him. About a month ago, Dart mentioned that he speaks to Harbaugh every single day, whether it's through call or text.

“Both. I mean on the phone, texts – we talk every single day,” Dart said via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post Sports. “And that’s just the relationship you gotta have with a quarterback head coach standpoint and I couldn’t be more excited to get an opportunity to play for him. You know he was the guy on the market that we all wanted and we’re just incredibly grateful that you know, not only did we pick him but he chose us. And I can’t wait to get out there and compete.”

These are all good things to hear during the offseason, and the hope is that it translates when they get on the football field and start competing.